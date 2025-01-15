Kneecap makes BAFTA history as the most nominated debut film ever

THE movie Kneecap has made history becoming the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) most-nominated debut film ever.

The film has earned six nominations in the categories of Outstanding British Film, Outstanding Debut, Film Not in the English Language, Original Screenplay, Casting (Carla Stronge), and Editing (Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill).

Reacting to the nominations, writer-director Rich Peppiatt said: "It's a huge honour as a filmmaker to see your work recognised by some of the best in the business that make up BAFTA and the idea of Prince William handing an award to Kneecap is already the best thing that could happen in 2025, and it's only January!"

Kneecap added: “For long enough the British government has stolen Ireland's treasures, and even our f*****g food – there was no famine.

"To be first-time actors and now to hopefully go over and take a few bits back the other way is a nice change and long may it continue. Ireland taking British awards is f*****g hilarious. This acting business is handy."

Peppiatt’s film stars the members of the Irish speaking rap trio Kneecap (Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Próvaí) alongside an ensemble cast including Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender, as well as Simone Kirby, Josie Walker, Fionnuala Flaherty, Jessica Reynolds and Adam Best.

Yesterday, Kneecap dominated the 2025 Irish Film and Television Academy Awards (IFTA) with 17 nominations.

The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will take place on February 16 in London, just two days after the IFTAs.