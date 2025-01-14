Kneecap up for 17 gongs at next month's IFTAs

KNEECAP has received an incredible 17 nominations for next month's Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) Awards.

And TG4 is celebrating because along with Kneecap, which it supported, three other Irish language productions over the past year have also been recognised for their outstanding contributions to Irish cinema.

In total, these films and TV series have received 20 nominations.

Kneecap has been nominated in several prestigious categories, including Best Film, Best Director for Rich Peppiatt, and Best Script. The film's lead actors, J.J. Ó Dochartaigh, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, and Naoise Ó Caireallain, have all been nominated for their performances. Michael Fassbender, Fionnuala Flaherty, Simone Kirby, and Jessica Reynolds have also received nominations for their supporting roles. The film's technical achievements have been recognised with nominations for Casting, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Hair & Make-Up, Sound, and Editing.

TG4 is Kneecap’s broadcast partner and Proinsias Ní Ghráinne, Commissioning Editor, TG4 said: “Kneecap's astonishing 17 IFTA nominations in best film and in various performance and craft categories is indicative of the powerful creative channel that the Irish language and Irish language production is today. TG4 is privileged to be part of Kneecap's global success and delighted that this very Irish story will have its Irish home on TG4 for years to come.

"Comhghairdeas Kneecap, ó neart go neart.”

Crime drama Crá aired during November

Crá, which is based in Donegal and was broadcast in November, has been nominated for Best Drama, captivating audiences with its atmospheric murder mystery set in rural Ireland.

Another movie supported by TG4, Fréamacha (Fréwaka), has received nominations for Cinematography and Original Music, showcasing the film's visual and auditory excellence.

Horror movie Fréwaka premiered in Belfast at Halloween

Brendan Gleeson's Farewell to Hughes's, which aired on TG4 over Christmas, has been nominated for the George Morrison Feature Documentary Award. The film produced by Irish Traditional Music Archive (ITMA) celebrates the legacy of a beloved Dublin pub and its profound impact on traditional Irish music.

Mary Ellen Ní Chualáin, TG4’s Commissioning Manager, added: "TG4 is immensely proud of the recognition our films and programmes have received at this year’s IFTA Awards. It portrays the strength and creative talent within the Irish language independent producers industry and the TG4 team that support their work. Comhghairdeas to all the nominees."

Other nominations include Say Nothing for Best Drama; Director - Drama, for Michael Lennox; Lead Actress, for Lola Petticrew; and Supporting Actress for Hazel Doupe, among others.

Meanwhile, The Flats, an award-winning story of residents living in tower blocks in the New Lodge, from filmmaker Alessandra Celesia, has been nominated in the George Morrison Feature Documentary category.

IFTA CEO Áine Moriarty said this year’s shortlist reflected “an incredible showcase of work that reinforces the fact that Irish talent is now amongst the best in the world, delivering such high standards of filmmaking, storytelling and performances that resonate with audiences worldwide”.

She added: “The Irish Academy is proud to showcase their great work and reward their achievements. Congratulations to all the nominees - so well deserved.”

The 22nd anniversary IFTA Awards ceremony will take place on Friday, February 14th at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, where the winners will be announced.