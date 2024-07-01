Kneecap: Glastonbury gig 'one of the best'

RAPPERS Kneecap have declared their late-night Glastonbury show as one of the best gigs they have ever performed.

Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí took to the stage twice at Worthy Farm in Somerset over the weekend, attracting large crowds to a morning performance at the Woodsies stage on Saturday, before finishing with a lively late-night show at the Shangri-La area.

They used their Glastonbury platform to highlight the ongoing conflict in Gaza, displaying on a large stage screen saying “over 20,000 children have been murdered by Israel in 9 months”.

Our message on the Glastonbury screens to 10,000 heads before the set 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/6kK4vcC9Dw — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) June 29, 2024

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning, the group said: “Shangri-La that was one of the best gigs of our lives.”

Thank you Woodsies 💚🤍🧡



FREE FREE PALESTINE



Some crowd for 11.30 in the f*cking morning…



We’re back on Shangri-La at 1.30am later on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Enf4LRQC1f — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) June 29, 2024

A screening of the band’s new film also took place at the festival’s Pilton Palais cinema tent on Saturday.

The movie, directed by Rich Peppiatt and starring the Kneecap trio as themselves, is due for release in cinemas in August.