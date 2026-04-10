2026 marks two decades on from La Salle's greatest ever school team which managed to defy all the odds and lift every major trophy available to them in soccer and Gaelic football.

From winning a treble in soccer, to lifting one of the greatest honours in Ulster schools GAA, the squad that won it all were back to reminisce about the glory days of a school that sits bestowed in the history in West Belfast.

Former player Phil Maguire spoke with the Andersonstown News last week after the squad met up once more, two decades on to celebrate their greatest day in black and red colours.

La Salle won the MacLarnon Cup at Casement Park in 2006

"It was brilliant." said Phil. "It was something I spoke about with Dan McKenna at Christmas, how we left school 20 years ago and that we should really acknowledge winning the MacLarnon Cup 20 years on, a truly special achievement.

"Some people forget, we also won the treble in soccer that year, winning the NI Cup, Belfast Cup and Senior Schools league. We didn’t lose a game."

Phil touched on how it felt to meet up with his old school mates once more, and how fantastic it was having not seen some of the faces in almost two decades.

"Getting boys' numbers was easy enough with social media. The response was brilliant, I was messaging boys I sadly hadn’t spoken to in 20 years, but it was like speaking to them just last week!"

"Everyone was really up for it. Once I had all the numbers I decided to create a WhatsApp group with everyone from both squads, 37 players in total with ten boys playing in both squads. The response was amazing. Everyone was up for the reunion to mark the 20 year anniversary.

"We met up on the 21st March 2026 – it was March 25th 2006 when we won the MacLarnon Cup, so it was fitting," Phil stated.

The former St Teresa's GAA star reflected on their evening in the Roddies and how former coach and teacher Paul Buchanan's speech on the night truly made them understand how important their achievement was two decades on.

"Bukey's speech on the day also symbolised the enormity of what we achieved. The enthusiasm and passion in his words from what we achieved still so positive 20 years later."

"We enjoyed a meal together, then watched the full game and extra time together on the TV at the Roddies. This was the first time a lot of the boys had seen the game. We laughed and cheered every point, block and mistake. It was a really good day with lots of laughter."

When asked about his favourite memory of playing on the school teams, Phil mentioned the one essential element which made them a force to be reckoned with – their friendship.

"We were all mates, that’s probably the favourite bit.

"We studied together, we socialised together, we played with and against each other at club level. We were in each others' company every hour of every day and the bond was one of the main reasons for our success that year.

The school won five trophies in 2006 across soccer and Gaelic football

"We trained over the Christmas and Easter holidays, after school and during the holidays, we were a unit and as thick as thieves."

Phil also touched on a personal memory of their coach Paul Buchanan's celebrations on the bus ride home after beating St Columb's of Derry in the MacLarnon Cup quarter-final.

"Bukey coming back on to the bus celebrating after we beat St Columb’s Derry in the quarter final that was some memory! Also, beating a strong Rathmore team in Casement Park ahead of the McKenna Cup Final in the semi-final and walking up the steps in Casement Park to lift the cup as the first ever for La Salle are all memories I’ll never forget."

The school will never forget their greatest achievement in school sports, as Phil reflected the journey and the key moments across the 2006 campaign.

"Downpatrick hammered us by 18 points in the group stages at The Dub, and I remember it was a sore one to take but after that everything just clicked.

"The quarter final, we played St Columb’s of Derry on a Saturday and it was a real dog fight. We had never played a school match on a Saturday before and the excitement was there but traveling to matches was always great on the bus, playlist on and everyone singing away.

"Nobody listening to their own stuff or on the phone like nowadays. The confidence and experience we gained from winning was massive, we never lost a game in the soccer, and conceded a handful of goals over the year."

Phil also believes once the wins began to come, the faith grew in what they could achieve knowing the talent they had within their ranks.

"We also had serious talent within both squads, between boys playing soccer at a really high level for clubs and school boys international level and Antrim county minors, five who played in a minor Ulster Final the same year, match winners on both teams, really talented players.

"We as players also took on responsibly, calling trainings during the holidays with everyone committed to turning up because we knew we had a special team."

Phil also admits that none of it would have been achievable if not for the staff and background team that helped drive them on.

"Massive credit must also go to the staff: John MacManus, Paul O’Gara, Ally McGilligan and Paul Buchanan for that final year, but there was also a lot of staff who took us from Year Eight and right throughout our time at the school.

"It was a collective effort, between the time and dedication given to us during our time at school was unbelievable, both in the classroom and on the field. We just bought into their commitment in the final year and it all paid off. As Bukey always said, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’."

The former La Salle star player believes that their achievement is no doubt special, adding just how tough it was to win a medal in a school jersey.

"It’s a special one for sure. When I think of school or ever mention school days, I automatically think of the winning the MacLarnon Cup," reflects Phil.

"The amount of really talented footballers have gone through the school with no medals to show for it, but we did something La Salle teams had never done before and sadly it doesn’t look like something that will be done any time soon with all the news about Casement Park. It is bittersweet but we have memories and an achievement that might never be seen again."

Phil mentioned his hopes that his old school pals and fellow champions don't have to wait another 20 years to find themselves back in each others' pockets.

"Hopefully we can all use this as our annual get together. We’ve got that WhatsApp group, there's no excuse not too! The reunion was great craic, finding out what everyone is doing with themselves, family life. Are they still playing? It was all fantastic.

"We will definitely be meeting up again, maybe annually. We definitely won’t be waiting another 20 years."