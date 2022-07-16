Duffy plea to parents after Lagmore bus stop vandalism

COLIN Councillor Joe Duffy has called on parents to be aware of what their young people are up to after the bus shelter at Teeling Avenue was damaged for the third time.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Cllr Duffy said: "This is the third time that this bus shelter has been damaged since it was installed last year.

"We are working with Translink to get it repaired as soon as possible and I would call on parents to know where your kids are because we had to put in a lot of work to get this bus shelter installed in the first instance and coming into the winter, this will be vital for our elderly residents as it is the only stop with a shelter on Lagmore Avenue."

Cllr Duffy said that he believes that this is nuisance behaviour by young people hanging about the area and called for them to stop vandalising the facilities.