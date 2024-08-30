Brendan 'humble and proud' to be new St Mary's principal

THE new Principal of St Mary's Christian Brothers Grammar School says he is "buzzing" ahead of the new school term.

Brendan McComb (41) takes over the role from Siobhán Kelly following her retirement at the end of last term.

Mr McComb grew up in Lenadoon and went to De La Salle College before going to Queen's University where he graduated with a History degree before completing a PGCE in Liverpool.

He then worked as a sub teacher at a number of schools and joined St Mary’s CBGS 16 years ago.

Brendan held a number of roles including Head of Year and Senior teacher before being appointed principal.

Sitting down with the Andersonstown News ahead of the new school term, Brendan said: "I am really looking forward to the new term.

"I feel very honoured to be the new principal, for the wealth of experience and expertise that we as a school have amongst our senior and middle leaders and the high levels of support they have given me in the early stages of my tenure.

"We are the only all-boys grammar school in the west of the city and that is important.

"I want to commend my staff’s dedication and commitment towards our pupils. We pride ourselves on our tradition of providing outstanding pastoral care for our pupils.

"I am hugely proud and humbled to be the new principal. I want everyone involved in the school, including pupils, staff and parents to be part of the journey with me."

Brendan is hoping the school continues to grow from strength to strength under his leadership, both in and out of the classroom.

"One of the things I am keen on doing is building relationships with other Edmund Rice schools in the North and to learn from each other," he added. "I want to increase the reputation and prestige of the school. I want to continue to elevate the success of the boys in exams and build on our excellent recent GCSE and A Level grades.

"It is an exciting time at the school as well. We have a new more welcoming front entrance embodied with symbols of the school. We also have plans to build a state-of-the-art sports hall to meet the needs of the school as well as open it up for the local community to use.

"I am here for the long haul. We have several school development plans in place, all which will build on the previous one.

"Our building is what it is. It was built in 1968 and requires constant care and attention and it won’t be for the want in trying for a new build. My own ambition for the school is to constantly improve and be the best we can possibly be."