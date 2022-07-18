Cllr thumbs-up for Lagmore roads resurfacing pledge

POTHOLES: Roads around Lagmore are to be resurfaced with the work due to be completed by Easter next year

NEWS that a number of roads in the Lagmore area are to be resurfaced has been given a warm welcome by local councillor, Joe Duffy.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Cllr Duffy said that the work should be commencing in autumn and be completed by Easter 2023.

"The roads around Lagmore have been in a state of disrepair for some time," he said.

Infrastructure Minister @JohnODowdSF has welcomed the awarding of road resurfacing contracts totalling an annual value of approximately £20million.



More at: https://t.co/TlMfhd6ngu pic.twitter.com/vXxzbzUCNM June 30, 2022

"Over the last number of weeks we have received confirmation that Lagmore Dale, Lagmore Meadows, Lagmore Avenue and parts of Mount Eagles are to be included in the next schedule of resurfacing.

The Sinn Féin man says the area has been "plagued with potholes" for a number of years. This his resurfacing will improve the quality of our roads and reduce the damage done to cars in the area as a result of hitting the potholes," he added.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said a programme of substantial works, including resurfacing for the 2022/23 financial year, is presently being prepared. "Once confirmed, it will be included within the Roads Council Report that will then be presented to Belfast City Council published on the Department’s website and also placed in the Assembly library."

Information on current awarded contracts is available on the DfI website.