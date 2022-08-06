Lámh Dhearg host community market today to celebrate new pitch opening

A LARGE summer market is to be held this Saturday in Hannahstown to celebrate the opening of Lámh Dhearg’s new pitch.

The market will be held from 10am to 3pm, and will coincide with Gaelic games taking place to celebrate the new pitch. It is part of a weekend long festival held by Lámh Dhearg, and will be their second pitch, after their first one opened back in 1984.

Eilis McAteer, a member of the club and who is helping to organise the market, which will be held in a large marquee funded by Belfast City Council said: “The market is being run alongside a celebration of Gaelic games, and 32 teams from our club will play against clubs from across Belfast. The main emphasis for the market will be on health and wellbeing, as well as the community of Hannahstown coming together.

“We decided to have the market not just focus on food and craft but to also include health and wellbeing, and we will have a number of health and wellbeing organisations there such as Action Cancer. Belfast City Council will also be providing their information on organisations helping with healthy living and age friendly organisations which they work with. West Wellbeing, Eimear’s Wish and Donate for Dáithí will also have stalls.”

Tonight our pitch opening weekend was launched.



The excitement is building for the historic event and we're hoping our members and family will embrace and support the events.



“It will be a great day and I think Daíthí himself will open the games, so there should be a great buzz around the place. We held Hannahstown Market about six weeks ago and many of the same stall holders will be returning as they had a successful day last time and it will be great to see them back.”

Stalls at the marquee will feature a mixture of local food and drink, arts and crafts, as well as stalls hosted by Lámh Dhearg itself, featuring their Green Team, as the club have put an emphasis on environmental sustainability.

Also featured at the market will be a recycle shop, a tombola, a caricaturist and plenty to eat and drink while taking in the games.