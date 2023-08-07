MINDFUL MOMENT: These days there's so much more than dancing at Lughnasa

LUGHNASA is the the festival that marks the beginning of autumn in the Gaelic calendar (August 1st). It holds, for me, a deep and meaningful significance – and for many others in West Belfast. It is a time when we come together to enjoy craic, music, poetry, talks and art, showcasing the growth of our people and community from a past of bonfires and mayhem to an ongoing celebration of all that is good and inspiring for everyone across Ireland and beyond.

The festival embodies the essence of unity and joy, and our Féile an Phobail, which for those of us who are young enough to remember originated back in 1988 through the vision of Gerry Adams and local community groups, stands as a testament to the positive transformation that has taken place within the North of Ireland and beyond.

Lughnasa is rooted in Celtic traditions and is named after the ancient Celtic god Lugh, who symbolises light, skill and harvest. The festival is traditionally associated with the beginning of the harvest season, bringing an air of abundance and prosperity. In modern times, Lughnasa is an occasion to commemorate our heritage and culture, honouring our ancestors while celebrating the growth and evolution of our community.

As we gather during the Féile, the spirit of Lughnasa shines upon us, reminding us of the importance of unity and camaraderie. This festival is a reflection of our collective identity, embracing diversity and fostering a sense of belonging. It represents the coming together of people from various backgrounds, bridging the gaps and highlighting the shared values that unite us all.

Féile an Phobail, our Community Festival, is a true embodiment of this spirit. Conceived with a vision to bring people together, it has grown into one of the largest festivals not just in Ireland but also in Europe. The originators laid the foundation for an event that showcases the beauty and resilience of our community. With every passing year, Féile grows stronger, showcasing the richness of our culture and the warmth of our hospitality.

Féile is not just an event, it is a celebration of the progress we have made as a community. It stands as a testament to our ability to overcome the challenges of the past, turning a page from a time of bonfires and mayhem to embrace a future filled with positivity and hope. It symbolises the transformation from division to unity, from conflict to harmony.

Through music, art, poetry and talks, Féile ignites a sense of wonder and creativity in all who participate. It inspires us to appreciate the beauty around us, the talents within us, and the possibilities ahead of us. The festival becomes a platform for artists, thinkers, and performers to share their voices and talents, creating an atmosphere of inspiration and mutual admiration.

As we celebrate Lughnasa during Féile, we are reminded of our deep-rooted connections with the land, the traditions, and each other. It is a time to honour our ancestors' wisdom while looking forward to a brighter future, hand in hand. The Festival serves as a beacon of hope, not just for the people of West Belfast, but for everyone across Ireland, showcasing the strength of community and the power of collective growth.

Lughnasa is more than just a festival, it is a celebration of our shared identity, our growth as a community, and our unity as a people. Féile an Phobail stands as a testament to the vision of Gerry Adams and local community groups who laid the groundwork for an event that has become a leading example of the power of coming together, the power of community.

As we celebrate this year's and future Féiles, may the spirit of Lugh shine upon us, inspiring us to cherish our past, embrace our present, and welcome a future filled with love, joy and prosperity for all.