New tourism website will help you plan your perfect trip to West Belfast

INTO THE WEST: Lord Mayor Tina Black launches new tourism website with Paul Maskey MP and staff from Fáilte Feirste Thiar

FÁILTE Feirste Thiar – the tourism development body for West Belfast – have launched a brand-new visitor inspired website.

Working with the team at Beyond Digital, the captivating new site will act as the ultimate gateway for visitors to engage with the dynamic and world class visitor attractions in West Belfast.

Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black, said: “I’m delighted to launch this fantastic new website as we approach Summer 2023. Neighbourhood tourism has become a pillar of the wider Belfast city tourism offering and to have such an accessible platform highlighting the wonderful activities and attractions in West Belfast is a really useful tool for visitors and locals alike.”

In 2022 Fáilte Feirste Thiar reported over one million visitor trips to West Belfast and the organisation aims to build upon this and strive towards the record breaking pre-Covid figures of over two million visitor trips.

Fáilte Feirste Thiar Director, Harry Connolly, said: “Neighbourhood Tourism brings massive social and economic opportunities to local communities. Our new website will assist us in the overall development and promotion of West Belfast tourism offering, encouraging visitor spend into the west of the city and building the economy locally.

"Created with the visitor in mind, the new website showcases the uniqueness of West Belfast while providing the ultimate user-friendly experience, allowing visitors to explore the vast offerings available in this part of the city.

"We’re really excited about sharing our new website with the world. From world class tours, breath-taking views and award winning architecture to some of the city’s finest cuisine and welcoming accommodation, the new Fáilte Feirste Thiar website will have all you need to know to plan your perfect trip to West Belfast.”

You can visit the new website now by clicking here.