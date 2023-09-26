Law Society postpones conference on Legacy Bill after opposition from victims and relatives

THE LAW Society of Northern Ireland have postponed their annual conference after opposition from victims' groups.

The Law Society's annual conference scheduled to take place on Friday – which was due to focus on the British government's controversial Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act – was postponed today after groups representing relatives of victims of the Troubles planned to stage a large demonstration outside the conference in protest at the Legacy Bill, which came into law this week. The conference's keynote speaker was to be Declan Morgan, Former Lord Chief Justice, who is heading up the British government's much-maligned Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

Prior to its postponement, several prominent speakers had already withdrawn from the conference, including academic Professor Phil Scraton and solicitor Kevin Winters.

PRESS STATEMENT RE CONFERENCE POSTPONEMENT pic.twitter.com/irGcqyMGlF — Pat Finucane Centre (@FinucaneCentre) September 26, 2023

In a statement released today the Law Society said the conference would be postponed and noted the Society had been a vocal opponent of the legislation.

"The Law Society has been a vocal opponent of this legislation, criticising - among other things - the prohibition on civil cases and closing of legacy inquests brought about by the Act. The legislation is, in the view of the Law Society, incompatible with the UK’s international human rights obligations.

"The Law Society convened this conference to provide members of the legal profession the opportunity to hear from human rights experts, from victims’ representatives and from those involved in the implementation of the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery. This was intended to help inform the legal profession’s approach to the new structures.

"Some victims’ representative groups have contacted the Law Society in recent days requesting the cancellation of the conference. The Society has also been made aware of plans to hold a public protest at Friday’s event. In these circumstances, the Society has taken the decision to postpone this event."

A spokesperson for Relatives for Justice welcomed the decision and said families had "spoken truth to power".

"Relatives for Justice welcome the decision by the Law Society to postpone their conference platforming the ICRIR and Legacy Bill of shame, which has now become law.

"Victims have spoken with one voice. That unity of purpose has been heard loud and clear. Families have spoken truth to power. We thank those lawyers and academics who took a moral position and decided not to attend and participate in the planned conference.

"There should be no quarter given to the British government and those appointed to roll out this appalling amnesty legislation through the ICRIR. No amount of spin or talking will change the fact that this new law will systematically deny basic investigations, legal redress, truth, justice and accountability to victims.

"The only place for discussing this law is in the courts, especially the European Court. Families will never give up on their legal rights to justice."

I would encourage as many lawyers as possible to attend and stand with the families. https://t.co/DxIJgX01Ow — Mary McCallan (@MaryMcCallan1) September 25, 2023

A spokesperson for the Pat Finucane Centre and Justice for the Forgotten also welcomed the move to postpone the conference and said the families and victims' groups had shown unity in their opposition to the bill.

"We warmly welcome the decision of the Law Society to postpone its Legacy Conference.

"Whilst acknowledging the need to engage constructively on the difficult issue of dealing with the past, we echoed the concern and anger voiced by many victims and survivors opposed to platforming those responsible for this shameful legacy legislation, and those at the centre of establishing the totally discredited Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

"We could not and would not leave victims and survivors standing outside in the cold while decision-makers inside discuss a law that directly affects them and removes their recourse to justice for their loved ones.

"The decision to postpone the conference, we believe, clearly signifies the power of victims and survivors speaking in unity and demanding ownership of this issue.

"We also applaud those lawyers and activists who also made the decision to stand in solidarity with victims and survivors, pledging instead to stand with them in opposition of this draconian law that effectively closes down they avenues to justice. Their refusal to cross the protest signifies the unity of opposition against this law.

"We also acknowledge and welcome the Law Society's continued public opposition to the Legacy Act and hope they continue to support victims and survivors."