Lenadoon Irish dancers' success in World Championships

A PAIR of West Belfast Irish dancers found success at the World Championships in Dublin at the weekend.

Scoil Rince Mhic Liam dancers Corey O'Connor (18) came fourth in the Senior Men's section and Mairead Ryan (22) came sixth in the Senior Lady's section at the Cumann Rince Dea Mheasa (CRDM) World Championship.

Pól Wilson, who heads up the Lenadoon Irish dance outfit, said: "It's unbelievable. Myself and my daughter Máire are both teaching them and we couldn't be any prouder of them.

"They've both worked extremely hard and it's great even for their self-confidence. It's a big achievement for the both of them and we're just bursting with pride."

He added: "The CRDM World Championships is our biggest event and there were competitors there from America and all over."