Less than a third against Casement Park Euro 2028 dream

A NEW opinion poll has shown that more people are in favour of the British government bridging the funding gap to redevelop Casement Park than are against.

A Lucid Talk/Belfast Telegraph poll which was published this morning asked respondents should the UK government withdraw the necessary funding to get Casement Park ready in time for the Euro 2028 soccer tournament. 31 per cent agreed that the government should pull the plug on funding, while 48 per cent disagreed.

The British government has promised to be a co-funder of the Casement Park redevelopment in Andersonstown. Last week Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “We want football played everywhere in support of those Euros. Casement Park, obviously, is important in that respect.

He added: “In due course, we’ll be able to say more.”

To date, the NI Executive has pledged £63.5 million for the redevelopment of Casement Park which has been left derelict since 2013; the Irish government has promised £43 million; and the GAA £15 million. Last month Taoiseach Simon Harris said that the Irish government could increase its funding for the stadium project.

Back in June, GAA President Jarlath Burns warned that without a British government financial commitment that time was running out for Casement and Belfast to host games during Euro ’28. After being appointed Secretary of State for the North after July’s UK general election, Hilary Benn said Casement Park is "probably the most urgent issue" on his desk.

Casement Park is one of ten venues in Ireland and the UK that will host Euro 2028.