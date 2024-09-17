MÁLA POIST: Trans people have become a convenient 'punching bag'

THROUGHOUT the course of modern human history, a pattern has emerged that is both exact and damaging. Whenever misgivings occur in society those in power often need a ‘scapegoat’ to ensure that the blame is placed elsewhere and not on those who caused the incident in the first place.

This can be seen time and time again, whether it be blaming the ‘peasants’ for a horrible crop, targeting gay men for the spread of an ‘incurable’ disease or the malicious persecution of migrants for a failing economy and a crippled welfare state. Every time a ‘minority’ is chosen, generations of trauma is inflicted and members of those communities suffer through increased poverty, targeted attacks, poor mental health and even an increase in suicides. In this decade a new ‘target’ has been selected by those in power: the transgender community.

Prior to the rise of the far-right across America, Britain and Europe, the trans community were an often little-paid attention to minority that existed in the far reaches of most people's minds. Today, despite only comprising approximately 0.5 per cent of the population, we are featured on the news, social media, in parliament and across society.

However, the increase in attention is not one that trans people asked for or wanted. Instead of positive steps to help raise awareness of a minority that faces an increase in violence against them, poor mental health, lack of family acceptance and poverty, politicians have selected trans people as the reason society is no longer ‘nuclear’ and therefore are the reason the NHS is failing, why the economy has crashed and why people aren’t as happy as they used to be.

In reaction to these portrayals of the trans community, many have taken to blaming trans people and targeting them for their own misgivings. We have become a punching bag for society. With this, my community are faced with the following conditions: an almost 50 per cent suicide rate, a growing lack of acceptance, an increase in verbal and physical violence and an increase in poverty due to discrimination in the hiring process.

Every day, we get up and attempt to live our lives in the only way we know how; by being ourselves. We get dressed, go out and are faced with abuse just due to our identity. Something which we have little control over.

Trans people, and in-particular trans women, are not your enemy. They are not to blame for decades of government incompetence or a failing NHS or a growing lack of happiness. We are instead a small percentage of the population who just wants to be accepted so we can live happy and prosperous lives.

As the increase in attacks continues, I would like to leave you with this commentary: I make up the 50 per cent of trans people who have attempted to take my own life. I have faced in-person and online attacks for my identity. I have been discriminated against in the workplace and have been belittled. Now, when you see a trans person attempting to live their life with no incursion on your own, ask yourself how you would feel if you were faced with the above. In times like this it is the humanity of you the reader that makes the ultimate difference. It is those who call out transphobia, homophobia and racism when with their friends or at a bar. It is those who make an effort to be nice and accepting. It is those who accept that each of us are human just trying to make it through the day.

In an increasingly divided world it matters now more than ever to bring people together not through that which divides us but that which unites us.

Caitlin Wickham (23)

She/Her