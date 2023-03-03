LIDL LGFA National League: Antrim have league semi-finals in their sights

Grainne McLaughlin was in fine form against London to help Antrim into pole position in Division 4A ahead of Sunday’s final group game against Carlow at Davitt Park INPHO

LIDL LGFA National Football League Division 4A

Antrim v Carlow; Davitt Park, Sunday, 3pm

THE scenario is quite simple for Antrim’s ladies when they host Carlow in their final Division Four, Group A fixture at Davitt Park on Sunday afternoon (3pm): lose by less than 15 points and a semi-final berth is secured.

Such an outcome would be nothing short of a disaster and represent the type of collapse that just doesn’t appear to be possible when the opening two rounds of fixtures are taken into consideration.

Antrim opened their season with a convincing win over Fermanagh at the West Belfast venue when Orlaith Prenter put in an exhibition of point-taking.

Then it was a trip to London for what can be a tricky task given the logistics of travel, but there was no danger of a shock loss as they ran riot at Ruislip with Orlaith Prenter and Grainne McLaughlin running riot in attack to help Antrim to a 9-19 to 1-7 win.

The margin of victory has put them on a scoring difference of +43 with two wins from two, so while their passage to the last four with the second-place team in the corresponding group is not secured, it would take a heavy defeat by Carlow (current scoring difference +14) and a huge win for Fermanagh (scoring difference -4 over London in the group’s other game to see three teams locked on six points and then scoring difference come into play.

However, Emma Kelly’s charges will not be thinking about that potential scenario as they will be keen to make home advantage count against the Barrowsiders.

Three wins from three would be the ideal way to enter the knockout phase as they would be matched with the second placed team in Group B with Leitrim, Limerick and Wicklow the three teams left in contention of the top-two spots ahead of their final fixtures this weekend.

The objective for Antrim at the outset of the year was to gain promotion in the League as having moved up to the Intermediate grade in Championship, ensuring they play at a higher level across the board is vital to maintain progress.

It is an unthinkable prospect that the wheels will come off in such a manner for Antrim this weekend and indeed, anything other than a home win would be viewed as a shock.

Attendances for the ladies’ team have been on the rise and momentum built off the back of last year’s All-Ireland Junior win, so completing the group stage in perfect fashion is the only outcome that can be expected.