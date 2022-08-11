Calls to report illegal dumping in Ligoniel

ILLEGAL DUMPING: The materials left in the Mill Avenue area of Ligoniel

RESIDENTS in Ligoniel have been urged to report illegal dumping following the latest incident.

It comes after residents of Wolfhill Manor reported dumping of concrete blocks and other material at the bend in Mill Avenue.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy said: “Illegal dumping is a major problem and must be tackled by statutory agencies and I’d appeal to the public to report incidents to ourselves, the Council or the PSNI.

“Sinn Féin activists along with local residents have removed materials dumped in this area previously, including concrete blocks and rubbish.

“The land in question is privately owned which makes matters more difficult to manage.

“However, with the plans for the area in the time ahead – including a new school – hopefully the situation will improve.

“The residents of Ligoniel do not want people coming through their community using it as a dumping ground.

“Waste should be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way through the multiple civic facilities for such waste. Once again I’d urge residents to note any incidents of such illegal dumping of waste and report it at once.”

Local community organisation Ligoniel Improvement Association urged residents to report further incidents of illegal dumping.

"We are asking other residents with any information as to who dumped this material to contact the centre either through contacting our Facebook page or by calling us on 02890391225."