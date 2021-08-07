Ligoniel biker moves up a gear to secure place on USA Chopper show

COMPETITION: Kieran McCann is looking for your support as he tries to win a place on a top US TV show

A LIGONIEL man is hoping to win a place on a hit American television series to build his own Chopper motorbike.

Kieran McCann has made the top ten of the competition, with voting ongoing to see who is selected for a place on the show.

American Chopper is an American reality television series that airs on Discovery Channel, which centres on Paul Teutul Sr and his son Paul Teutul Jr who manufacture custom chopper-style motorcycles.

A follow-up spin-off series, Orange County Choppers features Paul Teutul Sr and his team as they fabricate some of the most complicated choppers that they have come across in their careers.

Kieran, who is a member of the Irish Wolfhounds Motorbike Club, said: "I have been riding for 15 years, mainly in Ireland.

"I started on a 125cc Honda shadow then onto the 750 shadow. Next I changed to a Hornet 600cc before getting a VFR800.

"I currently ride a Vrod and I love it. I still have the VFR tucked away also.

"I enjoy bike rallies and it would be something else to enter an OCC original in the custom competitions. I also attend the Isle Of Man TT races and really enjoy watching road racing."

Kieran said he came across the competition on Facebook and is a big fan of the show.

"I was selected to move forward to the voting stage. People are voting for me. I got selected for the top ten.

"The winner of the competition gets to travel to America to film an episode of the show and build your own chopper with Paul Teutal."

Kieran says he would love to take a new custom chopper across America, if he was successful in the competition.

"I would love to take the bike from Florida to Chicago to visit friends there and then across Route 66 for the experience.

"The bike would then be shipped home to Ireland where it would be ridden along the Wild Atlantic way from County Donegal on a circuit of Ireland round to County Antrim.

"The bike would then be ridden to as many rallies as possible when we get back to holding them."

Voting for the top five in the competition ends on Thursday night. You can still vote for Kieran on the Dream Chopper website here.