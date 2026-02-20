THE Irish language 2026 Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme is now open for applications.

The scheme provides those attending Gaeltacht courses with an opportunity to immerse themselves in an Irish speaking community, increase their knowledge and use of Irish through attending classes whilst taking part in a wide range of cultural activities including sport and music through the medium of Irish.

The Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme is open to students whose parents are in receipt of a means-tested benefit, or adult learners in receipt of one of the qualifying benefits. As demand for the bursary is very high, preference is given to those adults or students who have not previously received a bursary and who meet the criteria set out in the application form.

Since the scheme was launched in 2012 more than 3,000 applications have been received and almost 1,100 bursaries awarded. The average cost of a bursary – which includes accommodation and tuition – is £550.

Junior Minister Aisling Reilly is encouraging people to apply for the bursary.

“Líofa has been transformational for many aspiring Gaeilgeoirí in the north, offering them the opportunity to further develop their knowledge of the language,” said Ms Reilly. "By attending the Gaeltacht courses, participants are fully immersed in Irish-speaking communities, culture and sport, helping to build confidence and fluency.

“More and more people are choosing to take up the Irish language across our society, adding to its vibrancy and to the energetic revival already under way.

“I would encourage those who meet the criteria to apply for the scheme and avail of the support on offer.”

Applications can be made online here or by contacting Líofa directly on 028 9051 5114.

The scheme will close on the 17 March 2026 and successful applicants will be notified by the end of April 2026.