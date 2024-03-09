Lisa's fundraising drive to give something back after support from baby loss charity

AN Andersonstown woman is hoping to give something back to a baby loss charity, a year after her own personal loss.

Lisa Brown and her wife Connie lost their little baby boy Theo during pregnancy last March. To add to their heartbreaking loss, Connie ended up in intensive care after suffering complications with the miscarriage. Lisa and Connie found comfort during the devastating time thanks to the support of the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death (SANDS) charity.

Founded in 1978, the charity provides support to anyone affected by the death of a baby.

"This time last year, my wife and I lost our little baby boy, Theo at 15 weeks," she explained. "It was a really hard and horrific time, especially for my wife who ended up in intensive care afterwards.

"When she came through, we were supported by SANDS charity. They gave us a memory box and supported us so much.

"I wanted to do something to give back to SANDS for all the support they provided to me and my wife and to mark Theo’s anniversary.

"The work of SANDS is incredibly important. When something like that happens, we didn’t know what to do or who to talk to or what support there is out there.

You are not alone 💙🧡 Whether you’re recently bereaved, or you experienced loss long-ago, we are here for you, always 👇



📧 helpline@sands.org.uk

📞 0808 164 3332https://t.co/SWgqnUbYtH#SandsHereToSupport #Babyloss #PregnancyLoss pic.twitter.com/ZBSouhcbKr — Sands - baby loss charity 💙🧡 (@SandsUK) February 19, 2024

"SANDS was there to support us through the dark times and the happy times too. The work that they do for bereaved parents is incredible that they get the recognition and the fundraising that they need.

"The charity was actually founded in 1978 by a group of bereaved parents. If it wasn’t for them, mums and dads today would not have the support that they need.

"They also campaign for change, provide training for midwives and healthcare professionals, and support research so that fewer babies die and so that less families experience the tragedy of losing their baby."

This March, Lisa is walking 100km to raise money for SANDS as a thank you for the support given to her and her wife.

"I’ve committed to walking 100km in March for every much-loved baby sadly not here today," she added. "It is great to get out in the fresh air and it is great for your mental health and I am really enjoying it so far.

"I will definitely do something every year to continue and support SANDS. I am really grateful for all the support and donations so far."

You can donate to Lisa's fundraiser at https://fundraising.sands.org.uk/s/10868/10925.