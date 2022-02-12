Drivers advised not to throw out their Lisburn Road parking tickets

DRIVERS using the new Smart Parking car park on the former Lisburn Road Kwik Fit site are being urged to keep a hold of their tickets after Parking Charge Notices (PCNs) were issued to drivers, despite them having paid for parking at the site.



One such driver, Belfast Media Group Managing Director Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, said that he was shocked to have received the fine in the post.



“I wanted to support the new car park as it could boost local traders. So I popped in and parked for just 15 minutes, paying my fee and entering my number plate. Imagine my shock, therefore, to be hit with a £60 fine through the post from Smart Parking,” he said.



“Thankfully, I had kept my receipt in the car and it shows that the not-so-smart Smart Parking meters had recorded two times, my correct time and an hour later.



“It takes a lot of drivers to park at £1 a time to get to £60 but just one parking charge. How many others were hit with charges and didn’t keep their receipt.



“The company should be cancelling all charges linked to this car park until they sort out this problem.



“No doubt, this is an honest mistake but it behoves Smart Parking to remember that they are running a car park not a slot machine.”

Smart Parking offer an appeals process for anyone who thinks that they have mistakenly received a PCN.



The Consumer Council urge anyone who has received a PCN to contact them as soon as possible on freephone number 0800 121 6022 or emailing them at contact@consumercouncil.org.uk and they can assist you with the appeals process.

Unlike in Britain, The Protection of Freedoms Act 2012 is not applicable in the North of Ireland. In this jurisdiction it is the driver of the vehicle who is liable for any parking charges, not the registered keeper. As such, the parking enforcement company must prove that it was the registered keeper driving the vehicle on that day or cancel the notification.



If you were not the driver of the vehicle at the time the PCN was issued, the Consumer Council have a complaint template available on their website.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Smart Parking said: "At this car park Smart Parking operates a state of the art ANPR system that monitors cars both entering and exiting.



"Across the car park are numerous signs that clearly outline the terms and conditions of use, including the need to correctly enter your car registration when paying for parking.



"Smart Parking are proud members of the British Parking Association (BPA) and strictly follow its guidelines. As part of this we operate a BPA audited appeals process. In the case Mr Ó Muilleoir he has appealed and from our initial investigation it looks like he incorrectly entered his registration number. We are currently in the process of responding to Mr Ó Muilleoir with next steps."