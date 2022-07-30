Fantastica: Lise's Féile exhibition endorsed by Italian Honorary Consul

A BELFAST artist’s new exhibition has been hailed as “powerful” and “empowering” by the Italian Honorary Consul in the North.

'I Am Woman' is the latest project by Newtownabbey visual artist Lise McGreevy, which encompasses both compassion for women, as well as promoting confident, fearless women who push boundaries. It will also go on show at St Mary's University College during Féile an Phobail.

This collection is a stand alone body of work which follows Lise’s strong beliefs in equality, respect and care for all of our diverse society.

Speaking after visiting the exhibition in the Linenhall Library, Italian Honorary Consul, Dr Federica Ferrieri said: “What a powerful and empowering exhibition, especially for the women belonging to the many ethnic groups in Northern Ireland.

“It reminds us of the importance of taking intersectionality into the picture to co-design a fair and equal Northern Irish society.

“Lise's women slaps us with their message about gender inequality, to then embrace us with a wide, welcoming range of styles, colours, shapes and identities, where each and every person calling themselves a woman can find their place.

"I Am Woman means not 'a' woman, but 'every' woman and, to quote another exhibition by Lise, let's make sure that, if even temporarily abandoned, every woman is never forgotten, but supported, empowered and celebrated.”

According to Lise’s, her art collection “aims to support and promote female equality and diversity across race, religion, sexual orientations”.

Speaking about the exhibition, Lise said: "My collection was inspired from the laws that govern us all in the North, especially those written in relation to females.

Lise McGreevy and Dr Federica Ferrieri

“But equally. We, as a society, also have to encourage change from the ground level up. Educating our young people and changing adult preconceived perceptions are also so important.

“Boys and girls, men and women. We are all individuals, who should be treated fairly and equally. By law, and by society in general.

“Many of the arcaded ‘women are lesser that men’ viewpoints still reign widely across all sectors of our society today.

“So often these have been handed down from one generation to the next.

“It is therefore important to engage and stand up for change now. Otherwise, females will continue to be treated as second class citizens in Northern Ireland, for generations to come.

“Both males and females have so much to give our society. In order for a fairer, more democratic society to exist. Females should always be treated equally at all levels.

“After all, it is women who make up the majority of the adult population in this country, 52 per cent.”

“By stripping away their differences, I have instead focused on the complex emotions that are felt by all females."

Lise's exhibition will next be be showcased at St Mary University College as part of Féile an Phobail (August 4-11).