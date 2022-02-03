WATCH: Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre is making waves in the East

STATE-OF-THE-ART: The Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre has had an incredible impact on the community since opening its doors

OPENED in December 2019, Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre is Belfast’s Aquatic Centre.

Having been redeveloped to the tune of £20million its impact on the local community has been truly transformative.

As well as being home to the city’s largest swimming pool – a 25m, 8-lane pool with 250-seater viewing gallery – the centre also has two learner pools, including a diving pool with a moveable floor.

Its 140 plus station gym contains the latest state-of-the-art equipment and boasts incredible views of the Castlereagh Hills.

A four-court sports hall is host to everything from badminton to basketball, while the centre’s three fitness studios are home to HIIT sessions, spin classes and more.

Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre Manager, Peter McMonagle, said the Better Leisure facility prides itself on its “engaging programme”.

The centre offers a wide variety of activities for people of all ages with “more on the way”.

Reflecting on the success of the centre’s redevelopment, Peter said: “It’s had a huge impact and the demand is quite clearly obvious with the number of people coming into the leisure centre every day.

“Since opening, we have had half-a-million users despite being fully closed for eight months and further restrictions throughout the pandemic.

"It has been incredibly well received by the local community, who are always asking for different things and more variety for adults and children. It’s not just a fitness centre, it’s a centre where the entire family can come and utilise on a daily basis.”