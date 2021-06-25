Popular Waterworks coffee van to close after Council ends contract

LAST WEEKEND: Jim and Claire Mallon of Works Coffee Roasters in the Waterworks

A POPULAR coffee van in the Waterworks is to close after six years of serving the North Belfast community.

Works Coffee Roasters, run by Jim and Claire Mallon, will serve customers for the final time on Sunday after their contract was ended by Belfast City Council.

We are simply devastated that we will no longer have our pitch after this weekend. Six years may not be an era, but it was certainly something special to us that we built from nothing! Our full statement is on Facebook/Instagram. — WORKS COFFEE ROASTERS (@WorksCoffee18) June 24, 2021

A new candidate has instead been appointed by the Council and will take over the site in the Waterworks.

In an emotional statement, Jim and Claire said they were “devastated” at the decision.

“Regrettably, our Works Coffee van will close after this weekend. Belfast City Council has ended our contract and another vendor wants to take our pitch,” they said. “We were notified just days before our contract ends.

“We first took on our contract with Belfast City Council at the Waterworks six years ago. No one wanted to touch it, but we were up for the challenge. Back then, the park was desolate and practically empty.

“In the years that followed, we worked tirelessly and remained optimistic, that our park would once again become a vibrant hub of recreation for the community.

“Six years on, we are blessed with the most loyal customers and we have gained new friendships, both for which we will always be grateful.

"Our hatch has been open in all weathers, throughout most of lockdown and on many days, with just the ducks for company. But just like that, our main income will be taken away in a mere few days. Our idea and vision, not to mention our hard work to establish this service in the park, will also been taken too.

“We are told there is no appeals process and only a complaints procedure."

The couple said that they are devastated to be closing the business.

“We genuinely feel that we had created something special and we are feeling a great sense of loss.

“Over the last few days, we have tried to explain the situation to our customers and to say goodbye but many of you, we won’t get a chance to bid farewell to and for that we are so sad.

“We know many of you may not be happy about this situation either. We thank you for being part of our lives and sticking with us over the last six years and we will miss all of you sincerely.”

North Belfast Alliance councillor Nuala McAllister said there is a lot of anger amongst local people at the decision to remove the popular coffee van.

“I have been on and off the phone with Council officers demanding answers why this long-standing tenant has been removed from the Waterworks,” she explained.

“I understand there is a procurement process but there needs to be a bit of compassion for these people who have built up a strong community for six years.

“This should not be about scores and stuff like that. I am really angry and so disappointed for Claire and Jim. Works Coffee had ambitious plans for the Waterworks and I had been working with them on this.

“I am not going to stop seeking answers until I am satisfied with the reasoning.

"I have been inundated with calls and messages from locals asking if there is anything that can be done. It is just so unfair. This is someone's livelihood."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “The council has completed a procurement exercise for a trader to supply food and drink at the Waterworks.

“A candidate has now been appointed, having scored the highest in the procurement exercise, and unsuccessful applicants have also been notified of the outcome.

“While we regret any disappointment to unsuccessful applicants, the exercise was conducted in line with our agreed procurement process.

“Feedback is given at appropriate points, to all bidders, throughout the process, and we remain committed to working with local businesses and improving our parks for residents and visitors to enjoy.”