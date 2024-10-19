Street artist highlighting atrocities in Palestine through new artwork

A LOCAL street artist is highlighting the ongoing genocide and atrocities in Palestine with a series of new paintings in West Belfast.

Fra Maher from Turf Lodge was contacted by residents of Glencolin on the Glen Road to design some artwork around Palestine for electric boxes at the entrance to the estate.

Fra is well-known for his work with local schools and community groups and was delighted to help and do his bit to highlight the plight of the Palestinians.

"I have been doing street art for 16 years, helping out youth groups and schools," he explained. "I was contacted by residents in Glencolin to see if I could do some Palestinian art for the electrical boxers at the entrance to the estate on the Glen Road.

"One of the boxes depicts a young child standing in a bombed street in Gaza.

"There is also a small kite flying in the sky which is dedicated to a Palestinian man, Refaat Alareer who wrote a poem for his daughter, ‘If I Must Die’.

"A short time after he wrote the poem, he was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Soon after, his daughter was killed as well in another attack.

"Another box has a Palestinian with a flag above them and a shape of the map of Palestine with the Arabic for Palestine underneath. The feedback has been fantastic."