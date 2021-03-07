SOUTH BELFAST: Good Shepherd Church trees saved by new order

SAFE: The century-old trees in the grounds of Good Shepherd Church on the Ormeau Road

A TEMPORARY preservation order for century-old trees in the grounds of Good Shepherd church on the Ormeau Road has been put in place after residents raised their concerns.

Sinn Féin Lisnasharragh representative Stevie Jenkins, has a personal connection to the issue.

“My mum and her 14 siblings grew up around there,” he said.

“Residents contacted Sinn Féin because they were worried that century-old trees in the grounds of the Good Shepherd were going to be cut down.

“They had become aware of a planning application to make a small car park there. Whilst diseased trees could be removed, I think It would be a travesty to lose the many tall beauties that have watched the world go by for 100 years.

“It’s a space apart. I often walk there. Having consulted Council, I can confirm a temporary preservation order is in place and we will work with residents to make this permanent.”