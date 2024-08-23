Lord Mayor congratulates local Olympic medallists at City Hall

LORD Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, has welcomed Belfast-based Olympic medallists Jack McMillan and Rebecca Shorten to City Hall.

The pair met with Councillor Murray where he congratulated them on their historic achievements at the Paris Olympics.

Jack, from Belfast, won gold for Team GB as part of the Men’s 4 x 200m freestyle relay team and is a former recipient of Belfast City Council’s Support for Sport funding programme. He is also a former winner of the council’s Sports Person of the Year award.

Rebecca, also from Belfast, won silver for Team GB in the Women’s Coxless Four.

“I am proud to welcome Jack and Rebecca to City Hall to say a huge ‘well done’ on behalf of the citizens of Belfast,” said Councillor Murray.

“This is an amazing achievement for them as athletes, and a great coup for our city to produce three medal winners on the world’s biggest sporting stage, together with Philip Doyle, who picked up a bronze medal for Team Ireland in the Men’s Double Sculls and trains with Belfast Boat Club.

“All three have created brilliant memories for everyone who cheered them on and, most importantly, they will inspire others, particularly young people, to follow in their footsteps and get involved in sport and physical activity.”

Councillor Murray also announced plans for a larger event to mark the contribution of all Belfast-based Olympic and Paralympic athletes, as well as coaches and volunteers involved in preparing for the games.

Planning for the special celebration is currently underway and it will take place in City Hall during September.