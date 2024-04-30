Lord Mayor helps North Belfast football club with awards

LORD Mayor of Belfast Ryan Murphy returned to his North Belfast roots to congratulate young boys and girls on winning club awards from St Malachy’s OB Youth FC.

Every month the football club hands out player of the month awards to children who have stood out for their determination, skills and positive behaviour, both on and off the pitch.

This time round, Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy was on hand to present the prestigious awards to the young talented footballers training at St Malachy’s College on the Antrim Road.

“These young boys and girls are a real credit to themselves and to St Malachy’s OB Youth Football Club. Being active, showing up for training and giving your all to your team is the very spirit we want to celebrate,” the Mayor said.

With a membership of over 600 boys and girls and 130 coaches the football club has been growing from strength to strength since it began in 2015.

It currently has no home ground to call its own and instead uses every inch of available North Belfast sporting pitch space to deliver quality football training to its ever growing membership.

Next year the club marks its tenth anniversary and will be holding a special gala dinner.

“With talent right across our age groups, from the uUnder-5s to the senior groups, the future of the club has never looked brighter,” Sean Davey, club chairman added.