Lorraine’s remarkable Slimming World story

Lorraine Berry joined Slimming World in 2022 after becoming increasingly unhappy with her size.

“I tried diets but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable – or both, in fact. With Slimming World it’s completely different, I never have to miss out and I don’t have to get hung up on weighing and measuring everything I eat. I don’t feel deprived and after losing three stone 7lbs I’m the slimmest – and the happiest – I’ve been in such a long time all because of with Slimming World.”

Lorraine follows Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan, which encourages slimmers to fill up on satisfying yet healthy everyday foods like fruit and veg, lean meat and fish, pasta, potatoes, rice and pulses without having to weigh or measure.

She says: “I am amazed how much I can eat and still lose weight. I still eat many of the same meals that I did before I started losing weight, like Spaghetti Bolognese, curries and roast dinners. Now I just prepare and cook them differently – and they taste so much better. I’ve picked up lots of new healthy recipes from the other members at my Slimming World group, too.

“I know a lot of people worry about joining a slimming club because they don’t know what to expect. They needn’t be afraid though. Right from the first moment I walked into my Slimming World group I felt at home. The support and motivation I’ve received from my consultant James and the rest of the group has been brilliant. They made me feel so welcome and now I don’t know what I was so nervous about – they’re like my second family – it’s just like a night out with friends and I look forward to going to Slimming World each week. I definitely don’t think I could have lost all this weight without them.

“When I started out I never dreamt I’d be able to achieve all that I have. As the weight started to come off and I began moving down trouser sizes, I started to believe I could actually lose the weight and keep it off. Losing the weight has made such a huge difference – it’s changed my life. I’ve got so much more energy and I can do things now that I couldn’t before. My fitness has improved and I enjoy being active now rather than thinking of it as a chore. I’m more confident and I like the slim, happy, positive person I see in the mirror.

James McCarthy who runs the St Teresa’s group, says: “I’m so proud of Lorraine. Not only does she look fantastic, she’s improved her health and is bursting with energy. She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women to change their lives in the same way. It can be hard to admit that you need to do something about your weight and to ask for help, but I think Lorraine shows just what’s possible when you do. She always says that if she can do it, anyone can and that’s certainly true!”



The St Teresa’s Slimming World group is held every Monday @ 5.30pm & 7pm and every Thursday at 4.30pm & 6pm in the Parish hall, Glen Road.



To join or find out more call James on 07521339980.