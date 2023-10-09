M2 reopens after lorry catches fire

FIRE: Fire fighters have now successfully put out the blaze

A LORRY which caught fire on the M2 motorway has now been extinguished.

The incident occurred between the Sandyknowes roundabout junction and Greencastle.

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene and the fire has now been extinguished and traffic is again moving in the area.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "The southbound lane of the M2 between the Sandyknowes and Greencastle junctions has now reopened following an earlier lorry fire. Traffic is moving freely again in the area."