Lottery funding for North Belfast groups

A NUMBER of North Belfast community groups are to benefit after receiving National Lottery funding.

A total of £357,236 has been awarded in total to 26 community groups in the city thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund.

BCT NI CIC, based in Ardoyne is using a £9,700 grant to support young women from the Travelling and local community who are disengaged from education.

Managing Director, Fiona Bailey said: "The project will support the women and build relationships, while helping them gain vocational qualifications or essential skills.

"The course has requested by young women in our community for which until now we have been unable to find funding support."

YEHA (Youth Health Education Advice) is using a £9,350 grant to run a Young Mums project, to engage mothers in activities that will enhance their wellbeing, make connections and help them gain independence.

Busy Bees Activity Club in Ardoyne received a £7,840 grant to run a summer scheme for children aged four to seven. The four-week scheme supported the development of the children and gave them a chance to build new friendships in a safe and secure environment.

North Belfast Women's Initiative and Support Project is using a £10,000 grant for staff costs and equipment in their sensory room. This will help them deliver group and one-to-one therapy sessions for neuro-diverse children and adults with poor mental health.

C21 Theatre Company Ltd, based in Newtownabbey, is using a £128,038 grant over two years to work with older people and staff in day centres and care homes across Northern Ireland, empowering them to share their unique stories and experiences through the arts. The project will help develop older people’s creative and communication skills, ensure they feel valued and listened to and provide a legacy for the future.

Benview Community Centre also received a £10,000 grant to deliver a summer scheme for children aged eight to 11 living in Ballysillan. The project aimed to help children socialise and build new relationships.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “Congratulations to all the groups.

"I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland.

“We continue to be here for organisations as they face challenges and will work to ensure that funding reaches those who need it as quickly as possible.”