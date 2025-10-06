Low cost travel for freshers as students encouraged to unlock half-price fares with free yLink card

SUPPORT: Team Translink with Emma from St Mary’s University College hearing the many benefits of Translink’s yLink card

AS Freshers’ Week gets underway, Translink attended St Mary’s University College to encourage students to make a smart start to the academic year by signing up for a free yLink card and unlocking major travel savings.

The card offers 50% per cent off bus and rail fares across the north, plus exclusive discounts at popular shops, cafés and entertainment venues. The yLink is available to all young people aged 16-23 and is completely free to apply for.

With contactless payments now available on all services, and the option to add yLink to your virtual wallet via the mLink app, travelling and saving has never been easier.

Commenting on the youth saving card, Translink Brand Representative, Maeve Nethercott said: “Freshers’ Week is an exciting time for new and returning students, and we want young people to have one less thing to worry about, so we’ve been on campus reminding students that the free Translink yLink card is one of the simplest ways to cut costs while staying connected.

“Half-price travel and partner discounts make it an essential part of student life and by choosing public transport, young people are not only saving money but also helping to reduce carbon emissions, supporting a cleaner, greener, Northern Ireland for everyone.”

Emma Kelly from St Mary's University College added: “Students continue to juggle the rising cost of living, often with work commitments to help budget, so any savings on travel can make a real difference. yLink helps more young people get to campus, part-time jobs, and social events in a more cost-effective way and it’s a positive step for the planet too.”

Whether you’re heading to lectures, commuting to work, or making the most of Freshers’ Week, yLink is your ticket to affordable, sustainable travel.

Find out more and apply www.translink.co.uk/ylink