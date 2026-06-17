SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP has blamed loyalist paramilitaries for the racist disorder that took place on the streets of Belfast last week.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the MP for South Belfast MP said there has been a failure by the British government to "get a grip on paramilitaries".

“Loyalist paramilitaries were involved in the racism fuelled disorder that we saw on the streets of Northern Ireland last week," said Ms Hanna. "These shadowy figures remain in the background, getting young people to do their bidding, risking a criminal record and diminished future prospects, while they skulk off into the night.

“There has been a failure to get a grip on paramilitarism. We haven’t dealt with issues around flags, murals and organised crime legislation and these groups are still allowed to prey on communities. Some seem determined never to go away.

“There is an onus on the UK Government and Executive to ensure that none of those in receipt of this funding were involved in whipping up the racist intimidation and hatred that led to people being burned form their homes, health workers being asked for identification by masked thugs and journalists being attacked.

“We need to see a full review of the funding given to paramilitary linked groups, enhanced organised crime focus and a commitment to tackle those inciting hatred both on and offline so that people, of whatever background or ethnicity, no longer have to live in fear from these groups.”