Police aware of loyalist social media threats to block roads over new Stormont deal

STORMONT RETURN: Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and Vice-President Michelle O’Neill with Conor Murphy MLA. Michelle O'Neill is in line to become First Minister if Stormont returns

THERE are growing concerns that loyalists will mount road blocks in any protests at the likely resumption of the Stormont Executive, after the DUP agreed a deal with the British government to restore power-sharing.

Messages on social media and being sent over Whatsapp suggest loyalists are planning to block roads on Friday. Areas mentioned include Newtownards Road, Westland Road, Shore Road, Sydenham Bypass and Crumlin Road in Belfast.

One message goes on to state that more locations will soon be released and for those planning to attend to get back regarding numbers. The message also claims that the Shankill will become a "100% no-go" area.

Police say they aware of the messages and stated they will be monitoring any tensions arising from the resumption of the Executive.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are aware of these uncorroborated social media posts suggesting roads could be blocked on Friday 2 February 2024.

"Police will continue to monitor tensions surrounding the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive and work with communities and partners to fulfil our statutory obligations."

Hardline loyalists have publicly come out against the new deal which will see the DUP return to Stormont after two years of boycotting the Executive over the post-Brexit Irish Sea border.

The last time loyalists blocked roads was during the flag protests in 2012-13. With Stormont set to return, Michelle O’Neill is on the brink of becoming First Minister – the first ever nationalist to hold the position.