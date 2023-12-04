Lyric spring programme boasts rich array of talent

THEATRE: The cast of Project Children outside the Brassneck studio in West Belfast

THE LYRIC Theatre has sprung into 2024 with the announcement of their New Year programme featuring an array of upcoming shows from renowned playwrights and promising first-timers.

Some of the highlights of next year's shows include the return by popular demand of Owen McCafferty's 'Agreement' which expertly and uncompromisingly shows the final agonising four days of what would become the Good Friday Agreement. The landmark play was a hit when it launched earlier this year drawing audiences which included Hillary Clinton and Senator George Mitchell.

AGREEMENT: Dan Gordon as John Hume and Patrick O'Kane as David Trimble in Agreement

When it was announced that it would return in the New Year the play sold over 1,000 tickets on the first night. It will run at the Lyric from March 9 to 20.

Another to watch out for in the coming season is a major Lyric production of Louisa May Alcott’s 'Little Women' (February 3 to March 2). Directed by Emily Foran, this production promises to be a heartwarming and captivating rendition that breathes new life into a much-loved classic.

Also on the way are two visiting productions as part of this year’s Young at Arts Belfast Children’s Festival. 'Grand Soft Day' (March 8 to 10) is a playful and charming show that celebrates the wonder of the world around us while 'BullyBully' (March 14 to 16) is a madcap musical about childish grown-up men, featuring two performers, songs, funny quarrels, a bit of bickering and, eventually, a happy ending.

Geppetto (March 7 to 30) also returns to the Lyric to delight young audiences with this charming story of magic, hope and laughter, recounting the life of the Italian puppet master before he creates Pinocchio.

With over 1000 tickets sold in 24 hours you will need to get in quick to see 'Agreement' this March before the tickets sell out!



📅 9 - 30 March

🔗https://t.co/ThKMbxH4gg pic.twitter.com/eqAs1ArACF — Lyric Theatre Belfast (@LyricBelfast) November 16, 2023

Another highly anticipated production will feature West Belfast's own Brassneck Theatre Company with the the award-nominated 'Project Children' (April 24 to 5 May) by Fionnuala Kennedy, directed by Tony Devlin.

Project Children documents the powerful trans-Atlantic initiative which saw 23,000 Catholic and Protestant children travelling from the North to America during the summer months to get away from the conflict.

Also on the Main Stage is Sunny Side Up (April 9 to 21) by Diona Doherty, the writer of sell-out shows Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland and The Hen Do. In this production from Cheesy Grin Productions, Doherty draws upon her own IVF journey in a hilarious yet heartfelt dark comedy.

'Belfast Girls' (January 31 to February 3) tells the story of five fierce women boarding the Inchinnan ship in Belfast to escape the Famine in 1850, in hope of a new, better life in Australia.

I am Maura (February 7) returns for one night while Rebecca Caine: Dividing Day (February 16 to 17) is an evening of music with the international opera singer and actor.

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer of the Lyric, is delighted with the upcoming productions.

“Our programme reflects Northern Ireland's diversity, ingenuity, creative energy and theatrical talent," he said. "New work sits beside established classics, visiting shows and creative learning to make an eclectic and vibrant Lyric programme to be really proud of.

"After a hugely successful year, and as we are about to welcome over 20,000 over the Christmas period, we feel energised as we step into a colourful spring. Thanks to our wonderful audiences, as always, for their support and their patronage; they are at the heart of everything we do. Under our mission to create, entertain and inspire, we are committed to delivering delivering quality theatre from exceptional artists .”

Gilly Campbell, Joint Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said her organisation is proud to support the arts at the Lyric.

“The Arts Council of Northern Ireland, as principal funder, is proud to support the Lyric Theatre’s new 2024 season as it continues to innovate, bringing exceptional new writing from home-grown talent to local and international attention and providing Northern Ireland audiences with unforgettable, world-class, theatre experiences," she said.

For details of the Lyric 2024 spring programme visit https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/