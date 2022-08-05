FÉILE 2022: Comedy kings Grimes and McKee are back with St Mungo’s The Ladies

COMEDY kings Grimes and McKee are back with a brand new show, St Mungo’s The Ladies, as part of this summer’s Féile an Phobail and taking place at the Lyric Theatre Belfast from Tuesday 9 – Sunday 21 August.

St Mungo’s The Ladies will guest star Caroline Curran (best known for Maggie’s Feg Run) and will be directed by Ciaran Nolan.

The GAA football club are content with their mid-table second division survivors status when Dearbhla McDermott asks St Mungo’s if she can set up a ladies team. The chairman can’t really say no; she’s his god-daughter after all. So long as it doesn’t affect the men’s team, of course.

And so unfolds an inevitable war of training pitch availability disputes, mini-bus bust-ups and summits about the state of the toilets. And many, many cups of tea. But the biggest problem is: The women are beginning to get better than the men. Something’s got to crack.

With a rocking soundtrack and great big belly laughs, this is the comedy show to see this summer in Belfast.

St Mungo’s The Ladies at the Lyric Theatre from 9-21 August 2022, as part of Féile an Phobail. Tickets available at https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on/st-mungos-the-ladies or on 02890 381081.