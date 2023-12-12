Double joy as Dáithí meets twin brothers

THE family of West Belfast organ donation campaigner Dáithí MacGabhann have welcomed the arrival of twins.

Dad Máirtín shared the heart-warming news on social media.

“The journey just got a little bit more exciting… Dáithí finally meeting his wee brothers Declan Seosamh (4.6 lbs) and Pádraig Mícheál Mac Gabhann (5.15 lbs) born on Thursday at 11.27pm and 11:43pm.

"Mummy doing well and is an absolute hero!”

Among the many congratulating the Ballymurphy family on social media were Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee, Sinn Féin’s West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, as well as the DUP MLA Diane Dodds.