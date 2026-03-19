DEMOLITION work is continuing at pace at Casement Park as the latest phase of work enters its final stages.

The Andersonstown News was shown around the site on Wednesday morning and was given an update on progress.

Diggers have been on site since January, with the current phase of work being led by Herron Bros.

The current primary demolition phase is well underway, which includes the toilet blocks, media block and main stand.

Casement Park Social Club which was located within the stand moved earlier this month to the nearby St Agnes’ Parish Hall.

The demolition of the main stand, which dates back to 1953 when the stadium first opened, is set to be completed by the middle of next week with the current phase set to finish by May.

Plans for a new stadium at the site remain unclear with funds to build it yet to be secured.

Planning permission for a 38,000 all-seater stadium was quashed by the courts in 2014, while the new 34,500 capacity design has been dogged by rising costs.

In January Ulster GAA said: "To date, £170.5m has been secured for the project and we are hopeful that an additional inflationary funding allocation can be secured which should bring the overall funding package for the project to circa £220m."