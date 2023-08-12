Work planned at on Rossnareen flats to deter vandals

SINN Féin in Andersonstown have met with the Housing Executive over ongoing anti-social behaviour at Rossnareen Flats.

Órlaithí Flynn MLA and Cllr Áine McCabe took part in a sight visit this week and afterwards said that maintenance work is set to be carried out.

Speaking afterwards Órlaithí Flynn said the work will include:

“An upgrade of the security system at the flats which will include the addition of stainless-steel door entry panels to the main gates along with a vandal resistant fob access system that is linked to heavy duty outdoor locks and an upgrade to the security CCTV cameras.

“Replacement of the doors on both blocks on the Shaws Road, signage for CCTV and dumping and recommissioning the fan systems in the stairwells.”

The MLA added: “We delivered a constituency letter to the local area this morning welcoming this response from the NIHE and we will continue to work with the residents in the coming weeks and months regarding clean-ups of the communal areas and any other issues that need addressed.”