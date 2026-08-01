WITH just days to go until Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann arrives in Belfast, Belfast City Council alongside Translink are urging everyone to plan ahead and leave extra time for journeys during one of the biggest events ever held in the city.

Public transport is the recommended way to arrive, even just to complete your journey into the city. More than 800,000 people are expected to enjoy the iconic event in the city between Sunday 2 and Sunday 9 August, with a large area of the city centre pedestrianised to create a safe and welcoming festival zone. Main routes across the wider city will remain open, but motorists should check routes in advance and allow additional travel time.

Road closures and diversions – coming into effect from 5am on Sunday 2 until 7am on Monday 10 August – alongside no parking or waiting restrictions will make driving through the city centre and its vicinity difficult, even for drop-offs.

Anyone travelling from outside the city is encouraged to use public transport for their whole journey, or to complete it with a free shuttle bus operating from three low-cost Fleadh Park and Ride sites. Residents, commuters and other visitors are advised not to drive into the city centre. City‑based residents are encouraged to walk, cycle or use public transport.

Whether driving towards the city centre for work or to attend the Fleadh, all motorists can use one of the three conveniently located Fleadh Park & Ride sites to arrive into the city centre for the day. Two of the three sites will also offer overnight parking options.

Key information for getting around during the Fleadh includes:

Public transport

All Metro, Glider, Ulsterbus and train services will operate throughout the event, with enhanced capacity and frequency to meet anticipated demand.

There will be temporary alterations to some bus stops and pick-up points around City Hall with any changes signposted on-site, via the Translink website and Journey Planner App.

Additional late-night bus and rail services will be in place on Sunday 2 August, then again from Thursday 6 to Sunday 9 August, to help visitors get home safely after evening events.

Special Fleadh day return bus services will depart towns and cities across Northern Ireland (subject to demand) and are available to pre-book online, making it even easier to experience the music, culture and craic.

Public transport is expected to be very busy throughout the week, so passengers should plan ahead and leave extra time for journeys – visit www.translink.co.uk/fleadh and download the Translink Journey Planner app.

Park and Ride sites

Three official Fleadh Park and Ride sites will operate at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Sprucefield (near M1), Giant's Park (near M2) and Belfast Harbour Estate (near M3), offering an easy alternative to driving into the city centre. Large format directional signage will be in place to guide drivers to the locations.

Frequent shuttle buses, running every 10 minutes at peak times, will connect all three sites to the city centre on every event day, with single-day and multi-day options available (day parking only at Giant’s Park).

Spaces can be booked in advance from fleadhcheoil.ie/parkandride, or pay on the day, using contactless machines only, with all spaces allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Walking and cycling

Belfast is a walkable city. Most Fleadh venues are within easy walking distance of each other and Belfast's compact city centre means visitors can get from event to event on foot.

Belfast Bikes will continue to operate during the festival. Although a small number of city centre docking stations will be temporarily unavailable, Frank and Honest Belfast Bikes by Beryl is offering 20 per cent off 100-minute bundles in the week leading up to and throughout the festival.

Secure cycle parking facilities are also available in CastleCourt (ground floor car park area), with on-street docks also available across the city centre.

Accessible parking

All three Fleadh Park and Ride sites have disabled parking located close to shuttle bus pick-up points, while the fleet into the city centre will have low floors for easy access.

Dedicated parking, operating on a first-come, first-served basis, will be available for Blue Badge holders at Dunbar Street (outside Common Market) and Winetavern Street/Smithfield Market.

A free city centre loop service will also operate during the event helping to transport those with mobility issues, families or those carrying heavy instruments around the event zone.



Taxis and coaches

Taxi services will continue to operate, with dedicated pick-up and drop-off locations located around the edge of the pedestrianised event zone, at Corporation Street, Little Donegall Street, junction of North Street and Royal Avenue, King Street, Adelaide Street and Chichester Street.

All main taxi operators have been informed of these arrangements and will make users aware of their collection point when booking a fare by phone or when using an app.

Public hire taxis will operate as normal, where possible, with some temporary relocations at peak visitor times.

Coach and tour bus services will operate from Linenhall Street, as well as three dedicated parking sites, throughout the event. Tour operators can book a slot to enter the free coach terminal or coach parking sites, where there are also comfort and convenience facilities for coach drivers.

For more information or to book, email fleadhalh@trafficmanagementcompany.com

For all the latest public transport information from Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 August, visit translink.co.uk/fleadh, follow Translink on social media and download the Journey Planner app.

Details of the pedestrianised event zone, road closures and specific info for residents and commuters is on the Belfast City Council website – belfastcity.gov.uk/fleadh