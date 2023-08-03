Making a splash with fourth Lagan féile

It's all hands on deck on the Lower Ormeau this week where preparations are in full swing for this Sunday's fourth annual Féile na hAbhann celebration.

The Festival of the River will transform the Lagan walkway from Shaftsbury Recreation Centre to Central Station with a smorgasbord of carnival attractions including a live stage, circus performers and a family fun zone.

Arts, Music & Culture Zone 🥁🎻💃



One thing that sets us apart is the quality of music on offer! Some of Ireland’s most exciting artists playing across 2 stages; pop-up performances, trad sessions, Céilí, cultural dancing, drumming circles, storytelling & more. Roll on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/SM6aCiCUnS August 2, 2023

However, key to the LORAG-backed event will be the opportunity to get onto the Lagan to enjoy water sports and boat rides. And for those who prefer to spectate rather than to dive in at the deep end, the advice is to bring your bucket and spade for the full urban beach experience.

AHOY! Féile founders Natasha Brennan and Geraard Rice outside the new community shed at the Lagan walkway

Twin dynamos behind the Féile initiative, Gerard Rice and Natasha Brennan, praised the local community for getting behind the city's only waterside festival.

"Our goal was to showcase the very best of the Lower Ormeau, the Market and Short Strand while welcoming people from every corner of the city to come and join the fun," said Natasha Brennan. "Now it's over to the public - from 11am until 4pm on Sunday, we will be opening our arms to the city and showing just a fraction of what the Lagan can offer the community. We are particularly proud of the steps we've taken to reintroduce the community of inner-south/east Belfast to the bounty of the Lagan. Indeed, Féile na hAbhann gives us an opportunity to showcase the first generation of local young people who have been trained in water sports and will be spending the Féile on the River."

📍 FESTIVAL MAP 🗺



All along the river from Shaftesbury Centre (Lwr Ormeau) to the All-State building (beside train station) the Lagan Walkway will be animated with tons of activities, providing entertainment, education and enchantment for all the family🎪 🐍🧜‍♀️🛶🎸 pic.twitter.com/XyuwqW4gDv — Feile na hAbhann (@feilenahabhann) July 31, 2023

Whether you fancy paddling your own canoe on Sunday or simply going with the flow, you can check out the full Féile na hAbhann itinerary online.