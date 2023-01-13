MÁLA POIST: Cost of living crisis affects LGBTQ people too

ON THE STREETS: The cost of the cost of living crisis Photo Leah Farrell/ © RollingNews.ie

THE cost of living crisis is expected to take centre stage in the next Stormont administration and rightly so, but the rights of LGBTQ people must not be forgotten.

The cost of living crisis affects LGBTQ people just as it does straight people. But the reality is real that LGBTQ people still stuffer discrimination. Some of the youth on our streets are homeless due to the fact they faced rejection from their families because they are LGBTQ, also addiction and self-harm affect the LGBTQ community on a daily basis because many LGBTQ people don’t feel accepted in society.

Many young gay and bi men can face HIV and STIs because they are not taught proper sex education in schools. The right wing bigotry that sparks homophobia and transphobia towards people in society has caused the LGBTQ community regression and LGBTQ people still face violence because of such bigotry and fear .

These issues may not be vote catchers but we LGBTQ people still exist and we still vote.

Seán Óg Garland, BT10

