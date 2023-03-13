MÁLA POIST: Despite what the Tories say, workers have a right to strike

RIGHT TO STRIKE: Striking workers in Belfast city centre

THE right to strike is a fundamental British liberty, but it is under direct attack from the Conservative's draconian strikes bill.

The bill would mean that when workers democratically vote to strike, they could be forced to work and sacked if they don’t comply.

The TUC says this is undemocratic, unworkable and almost certainly illegal.

The government is wasting precious time and energy on this spiteful bill while millions are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table.

And it will do nothing to solve the staffing crisis in our schools and in the NHS – but only make matters worse.

It’s time our government got its priorities straight.

They should stop attacking the right to strike and give our public sector workers the decent pay rise they are owed.

Sincerely,

Brendan Duffy,

BT4