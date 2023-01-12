MÁLA POIST: Was Mary Lou snub a deliberate insult to Sinn Féin voters?

Mary Lou McDonald, with Michelle O'Neill and Conor Murphy for talks with Boris Johnson at Hillsborough last May Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

WAS it a Tory faux pas not inviting Mary Lou McDonald to the Protocol talks with the British Foreign Secretary and the Secretary of State, or was it a deliberate insult to Sinn Féin and their voters?

I'm going for the latter. The Tories may think that they can crack a whip and Sinn Féin will get in to line and bow down to their will.

Dear Tories, I don't know if you have noticed, but we are off our knees and we are not going back down on them for you or the PUL community.

William Gray

