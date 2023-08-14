MÁLA POIST: Praise for Frank Liddy

THANKS to Frank Liddy for his wonderful article entitled 'These days there's so much more than dancing at Lughnasa.'

The article was uplifting, emotional and reaffirming of the strength of human beings. He is right and explains very well how the annual festival in West Belfast has become a calendar of events that embraces all ages. From Gaelic language and culture through political debates to musical shows and parties in the park for our children and much more.

The Féile has set a standard that could be copied by people anywhere who need to turn away from negativity and destruction. Long may it last.



Maureen Carroll

Belfast