I AM writing to express my concern regarding a cartoon recently shared by the TUV depicting a 'Migrant Express' bus travelling from Dublin to Belfast.

The cartoon portrays a bus filled exclusively with brown-skinned migrants holding signs reading 'Free Healthcare', 'Free Money', and 'Free Housing', alongside the slogan 'Stop the Buses'.

This is not a legitimate contribution to a debate on immigration policy. It relies on racial stereotypes and caricatures, portraying an entire group of people as welfare-dependent outsiders based on their ethnicity and appearance. Such imagery would have been recognised as prejudiced decades ago, yet in 2026 it is being circulated by a registered political party without any apparent scrutiny or consequence.

People are entitled to differing views on immigration, asylum policy, and public spending. However, there is a clear distinction between political debate and the use of racial caricatures designed to provoke fear and resentment towards a minority group.

The cartoon crosses that line.

What is most troubling is not merely the existence of the cartoon itself, but the apparent lack of public scrutiny surrounding it. If a political party can publicly circulate material depicting ethnic minorities through crude racial stereotypes and caricatures without challenge, it raises serious questions about the standards we are willing to accept in public discourse.

At a minimum, I believe this warrants examination and discussion. While I am not in a position to determine whether the content meets the threshold for any legal or regulatory action, I would appreciate your views on whether it raises concerns under equality standards, political conduct, or any relevant legislation, and whether any action or investigation is being considered.

Kevin Petticrew