Local Business Profile: Undertakers Mallon Brothers open new Falls Road branch

WEST Belfast funeral directors Mallon Brothers have opened up new offices on the Falls Road.



Situated at the top of the Donegall Road, the premises at 394 Falls Road has been opened to expand their services to the local community.



The third generation independent family funeral directors will offer a 24-hour professional service in the new branch alongside their existing office at 59 Falls Road, beside Sinn Féin headquarters.



Mallon Brothers are well-known in the local community and offer a professional service at a top-value cost.

Damian Mussen, Office Manager, says he hopes the new branch will provide greater choice to local people.



“We wanted to offer the local community more choice when it comes to the funeral industry,” he explained.



“We wanted to bring our realistic pricing pledge further afield from the Lower Falls and provide the same professional service.



“We have a big emphasis on price. We are here for the local community.



“When a death happens, people should be aware that there is choice out there when it comes to funeral directors. Before we opened the new office, we sat down and really worked on pricing. The owners are not about profit, they are happy as long as staff wages and bills are paid.



“This new office will help expand our service to the Greater Belfast area.”



Mallon Brothers offer a range of benefits including realistic pricing, a complimentary limousine, horse-drawn carriages, pre-paid funeral plans and DHSS payments.



You can contact Mallon Brothers by telephone (028-9043-4777), email or check out their Facebook page for more information.