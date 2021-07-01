Mallon welcomes insurance green card resolution for northerners travelling to Republic and EU

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has welcomed the announcement from the European Commission that insurance green cards will no longer be required for drivers from the North travelling to the Republic and the rest of the European Union.

Minister Mallon said that as part of a package of measures announced by the European Commission related to the implementation of the Ireland Protocol, she was delighted that insurance green cards will no longer be required for drivers from the North travelling across the border or into other parts of the EU.

Drivers travelling from NI and GB will no longer need an insurance green card thanks to today’s decision by the @EU_Commission



Welcome news. Real-life solutions to real-life issues from the EU - a positive practical approach to the Protocol.



🇮🇪🇪🇺🚗 https://t.co/nj9wan4g7U — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) June 30, 2021

The date when the new measures come into play is expected to be announced in the coming days.

“This announcement will be welcomed by drivers and the haulage industry as drivers will no longer have to apply for a green card from their insurer,” she said. “This will make it easier for those travelling and working across these islands and the European Union.

“This is another example of the progress we can make when all of our energies are focused on finding real-life solutions to real-life issues.

“We all need to continue to focus our efforts on serving the public through this time of significant challenge and change.”

