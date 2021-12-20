Malone College art students in the big picture

EXHIBITION: Mark Browne (Permanent Secretary at Department of Education), artist Anushiya Sundaralingham, Principal Katrina Moore, teacher Brian Pendleton and Barry Mullholland (Chairman, Education Authority) with the students

STUDENTS at Malone Integrated College recently celebrated the launch of their art exhibition ‘The Built Environment’ with an event in the school Hall.

The project was created as part of the Creative Schools Partnership, a cross-departmental fund backed by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s National Lottery fund, the Executive’s Urban Villages Initiative and the Education Authority.

The funding enables schools to work with professional artists to develop new skills in the classroom. The programme was planned before the pandemic and even two lockdowns could not stop the students and staff working towards creating something very special.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Malone College Sign Language Club! @MaloneCollege pic.twitter.com/rt9Kai2gxi — Malone College Art (@malone_art) December 17, 2021

The students, along with artist and printmaker Anushiya Sundaralingham, spent time over Zoom sessions and in class to create a number of art pieces and something to be proud off.

Thanking those involved, Head of Art at the school, Brian Pendleton said: “The programme has supported our pupils in this highly creative and experimental project during which they have gained great insight into the creative industries, learning new skills and processes throughout a thoroughly enjoyable experience during unprecedented, challenging times.

"I would like to thank all involved for facilitating such a valuable project and has made a huge difference in the lives of our students.”