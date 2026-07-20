A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a hit-and-run collision in North Belfast.

Raven Adams (24), from County Tipperary, was hit by a vehicle in York Street in the early hours of Thursday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was also seriously injured.

Francis Donaldson from Cardigan Drive in North Belfast appeared at Belfast Magistrates' court on Friday.

Donaldson is also charged with causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and other driving-related offences.

Donaldson spoke only to confirm he understood the charges against him.

A police officer said he could connect him to the charges.

The court heard that a 999 call was made from York Street stating that a white Mazda car was found resting on the footpath against a wall.

The driver was captured on CCTV leaving the scene on foot.

The court also heard that the defendant's mother had received a call from him, in which the defendant said he was suicidal.

Through a pre-prepared statement read out in court Donaldson said: "I have to express remorse to the families, it was never my intention to cause anyone harm expect myself.

"I accept I am responsible for what happened. I was experiencing a mental health crisis both at the time and afterwards".

Police told the court that they felt bail was unsuitable because Donaldson posed "a risk to himself and the wider community".

The judge told the court that he could see "the state" that Donaldson was in and said he could see that he is remorseful.

The accused was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again in four weeks.