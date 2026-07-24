A MAN has appeared in court charged with the of murder of Paul Mackin Jr in North Belfast earlier this week.

Thomas McCauley (41) of Queen’s Parade in North Belfast appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

He is also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman and falsely imprisoning another female.

Paul Mackin Jr (44) passed away in hospital on Wednesday evening following the incident at a property in the Duncairn Parade area of the New Lodge on Monday.

A police officer said she could connect McCauley to the charges before the court.

After confirming he understood the offences alleged against him, McCauley’s lawyer said no application for bail was being made.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer remanded McCauley in custody to appear again on August 21.